Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

