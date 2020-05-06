Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

