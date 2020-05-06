Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,600 ($60.51). Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($54.59) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($55.36).

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 3,537 ($46.53) on Monday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,336.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,418.68.

In other news, insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

