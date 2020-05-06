Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on I. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Intelsat alerts:

NYSE:I opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.38. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intelsat will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in I. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intelsat by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,803,000 after buying an additional 1,929,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $7,048,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,207,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $3,970,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.