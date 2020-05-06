Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.24, approximately 44,439 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 167,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.75 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $114.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

