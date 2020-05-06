Insider Selling: Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

