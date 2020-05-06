Insider Selling: Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
