Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

