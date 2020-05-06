Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 1,121 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $28,507.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32.

HCAT opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $956.93 million and a P/E ratio of -17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 472,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 296,314 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

