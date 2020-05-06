Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells 2,416 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70.

On Monday, April 20th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00.

On Monday, April 13th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70.

On Monday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76.

On Monday, March 30th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61.

Shares of GILD opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.