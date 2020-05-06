Insider Buying: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Director Buys 7,920 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $861.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KREF shares. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

