Insider Buying: Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos acquired 100,000 shares of Empired stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,468.09).
ASX:EPD opened at A$0.34 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. Empired Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.21 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of A$0.46 ($0.32). The firm has a market cap of $54.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.
About Empired
