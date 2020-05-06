Insider Buying: Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos acquired 100,000 shares of Empired stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,468.09).

ASX:EPD opened at A$0.34 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. Empired Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.21 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of A$0.46 ($0.32). The firm has a market cap of $54.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

About Empired

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services.

