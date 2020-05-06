ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Trading Down 0.8%

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.18, approximately 421,722 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,288,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

