Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €18.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €18.50 ($21.51) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.64 ($22.84).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

