Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.69. Iamgold shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 11,095,875 shares trading hands.

The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Iamgold Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.