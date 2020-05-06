Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Trading Up 0.5%

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.51, 562,091 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 945,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

HUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,158,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,601 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 204,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hudson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hudson by 46,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

