Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) versus QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Head to Head Analysis

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Heritage Global alerts:

This table compares Heritage Global and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 14.90% 43.53% 20.61% QuoteMedia 4.74% -48.23% 12.77%

This table compares Heritage Global and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million 1.31 $3.90 million N/A N/A QuoteMedia $11.79 million 0.99 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Global and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Global beats QuoteMedia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt. The company also provides value-added capital and financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.