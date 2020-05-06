Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.94. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 3,252,331 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 50.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.49.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

