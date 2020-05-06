Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 350,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 490,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

