Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Up 6.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $34.70, 210,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 121,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

