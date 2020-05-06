Head to Head Survey: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and National Bankshares (NYSE:NKSH)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 25.50% 7.47% 1.07% National Bankshares 32.38% 9.48% 1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 1.61 $427.04 million $2.07 5.33 National Bankshares $53.94 million 3.34 $17.47 million $2.65 10.48

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.79%. National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Sterling Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.