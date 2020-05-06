Head to Head Contrast: Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) vs. Neon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Neon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mymetics has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Neon Therapeutics and Mymetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 129.97%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than Mymetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and Mymetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.78 million ($2.86) -1.07 Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Mymetics has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and Mymetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics N/A -145.69% -110.26% Mymetics N/A N/A -56.10%

Summary

Mymetics beats Neon Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

