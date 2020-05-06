Head to Head Analysis: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Central Pacific Financial and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.14%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.07%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Byline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 1.71 $58.32 million $2.03 7.67 Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 1.29 $57.00 million $1.62 6.61

Central Pacific Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 19.76% 9.63% 0.84% Byline Bancorp 14.82% 7.13% 0.95%

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Byline Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

