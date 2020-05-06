HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($4.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($3.26). On average, analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

