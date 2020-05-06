Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Hasbro by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

Shares of HAS opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.