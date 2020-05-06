Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 2.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.95, approximately 322,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,941,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 950,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.