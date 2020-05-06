Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 2.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.95, approximately 322,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,941,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
