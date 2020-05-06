Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.82 ($2.00) and last traded at A$2.81 ($1.99), 228,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.79 ($1.98).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $560.27 million and a P/E ratio of 34.94.

Get Hansen Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Don Rankin purchased 25,000 shares of Hansen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.39 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,675.00 ($60,053.19).

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.