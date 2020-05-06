Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $9.50. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.05, approximately 14,428,767 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,887,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

