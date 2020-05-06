Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $23.17. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 1,688,900 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

