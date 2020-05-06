GYM Group (LON:GYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.57 ($4.05).

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.38.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 890.0000315 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

