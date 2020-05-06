GVC (LON:GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GVC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GVC from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.29 ($12.74).

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 752 ($9.89) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 584.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 786.50. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.48.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.