GTN (ASX:GTN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), 22,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.71.

About GTN (ASX:GTN)

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005. King Island Scheelite Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.