Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 30,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

PAC opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 28.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.