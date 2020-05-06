GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 453 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $21,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $3,559.68.

GrubHub stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in GrubHub by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 17.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

