Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Greggs to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,603 ($21.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,645.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,028.08. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

