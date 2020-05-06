Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.88

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 4093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWB. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $903.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,447,000 after buying an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,441,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,829,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,114,000 after buying an additional 142,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.