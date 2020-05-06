Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 875 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

