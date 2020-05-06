Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 46.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

