Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

GS opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

