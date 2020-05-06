Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Critical Analysis

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 24.55% 11.60% 5.38%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 2 0 2.33

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $17.65, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 4.03 $36.15 million $1.98 7.42

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust was formed in 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

