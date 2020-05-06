Godaddy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,941 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,523% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $158,814.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,101,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 105,780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $79.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

