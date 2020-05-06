GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.40, approximately 169,667 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,013,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Specifically, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,167.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,979 shares of company stock worth $348,065. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The stock has a market cap of $772.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 997.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 38,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

