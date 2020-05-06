Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stake Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 40.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

