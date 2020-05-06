GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

