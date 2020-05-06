Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

FTDR stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

