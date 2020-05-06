Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was up 7.4% on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.02, approximately 954,909 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 458,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRPT. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Freshpet by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

