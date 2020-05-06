Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €61.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €61.40 ($71.40) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.63 ($62.36).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €39.37 ($45.78) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €35.42 and a 200 day moving average of €44.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.