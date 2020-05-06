freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.21) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.99 ($22.08).

FRA FNTN opened at €16.53 ($19.22) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.18 and its 200 day moving average is €19.22.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

