freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €15.70 by UBS Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €15.70 ($18.26) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €20.10 ($23.37) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.99 ($22.08).

freenet stock opened at €16.53 ($19.22) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.22. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

