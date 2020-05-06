Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

