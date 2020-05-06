Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.70. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $212,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,350.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $127,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,375.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,699 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

